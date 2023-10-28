Oswego Music Hall Welcomes the John Byrne Band to the Main Stage November 4

OSWEGO COUNTY—The John Byrne Band to perform on the Main Stage at the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, November 4.

The John Byrne Band is led by Dublin native and Philadelphia-based John Byrne. Their debut album, After the Wake, was released to critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic in 2011. With influences ranging from Tom Waits to Planxty, John’s songwriting honors and expands upon the musical and lyrical traditions of his native and adopted homes. John and the band followed up After the Wake in early 2013 with an album of Celtic and American traditional tunes. The album, Celtic/Folk, pushed the band on to the FolkDJ Charts, reaching number 36 in May 2015. Their third release, another collection of John Byrne originals, entitled “The Immigrant and the Orphan”, was released in Sept 2015. The album, once again, draws heavily on John’s love of Americana and Celtic Folk music and with the support of DJs around the country entered the FolkDJ Charts at number 40. Critics have called it “…a powerful, deeply moving work that will stay with you long after you have heard it” (Michael Tearson-Sing Out); “The Vibe of it (The Immigrant and the Orphan) is, at once, as rough as rock and as elegant as a calm ocean…each song on this album carries an honesty, integrity and quiet passion that will draw you into its world for years to come” (Terry Roland – No Depression); “If any element of Celtic, Americana or Indie-Folk is your thing, then this album is an absolute yes” (Beehive Candy); “It’s a gorgeous, nostalgic record filled with themes of loss, hope, history and lost loves; everything that tugs at your soul and spills your blood and guts…The Immigrant and the Orphan scorches the earth and emerges tough as nails” (Jane Roser – That Music Mag)

The album was released to a sold-out crowd at the storied World Cafe Live in Philadelphia and 2 weeks later to a sold-out crowd at the Mercantile in Dublin, Ireland. John has toured with or opened up for acts as diverse as The Hothouse Flowers, Ian Gillan (of Deep Purple), Gaelic Storm, Murder by Death, Finbar Furey, Luka Bloom, The Saw Doctors, The Solas, Sharon Shannon, The Young Dubliners and The Greencards. Both as a solo/acoustic act, and a full 6-piece band, John logs in over 150 shows per year, building a loyal and devoted following. John spent 2017-18 recording and releasing an album of folk songs with his father John Sr. Released under the name “John J.Byrne and the Twangmen” the album has been included in the National Archives in Ireland. His next record, “A Shiver In The Sky” another selection of originals, is scheduled for release in Fall 2019.

“Byrne’s songs are rich with the sounds and themes of Irish tradition, one that survives in a modern world…full of “raw strength”… an impressive work throughout… puts me in mind of an Irish Alejandro Escavedo”, Sing Out Magazine. For “fans of Celtic music, Bob Dylan, Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams and other such lyrically expansive folks”, Sun Herald. Visit https://www.johnbyrneband.com/ for further information and videos.

Shows start at 7:30 PM and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

The season continues on November 18 with Mike Powell. A natural born storyteller with stage presence that’s best described as “real”. His spontaneous nature and extreme comfort behind a microphone creates a vibe that engages audiences in a way that only authenticity can. His songs are filled with powerful imagery and thought-provoking themes but a Powell performance is much more than just a concert – it’s an exploration into the human heart. Seamlessly weaving hilarious tales of everyday life with heartbreaking songs of tragedy, loss and blue-collar hardship. Pulling from his catalog of over 200 original songs and accompanied by his musical companion of over 15 years, multi-instrumentalist John Hanus, they have become one of the “must see” acts in Central New York. Visit https://mikepowell.co/home#about for further information and videos.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore. Tickets are cash or check only at the door.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available at reasonable prices.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

National Stage 46th season

Fall Season Continues

Nov. 4 John Byrne Band

18 Mike Powell

Dec. 2 Rough and Tumble w/ Mark Wahl opening

