Oswego Players Back At It Again

OSWEGO – It may seem to some a bit early for the Oswego Players to start rehearsing a show when the production dates are a couple months away. Not so for the talented cast and crew of “Dearly Departed.”

After having to cancel the show last March because of the pandemic, this group of wonderfully skilled thespians are ready and willing to come together again, have some fun and plan ahead for a grand re-opening of the Oswego Players.

Director Paul McKinney and Stage Manager Steve Standish are now able to call together small groups of the cast to begin rehearsing scenes from this hilarious comedy. Over the next few weeks, their goal is to get the actors up to speed and ready to open the play in early August to the public. And from all indications, everyone involved with the production is ready and willing to share some hearty laughter along the way.

“Dearly Departed” by playwrights David Bottrel and Jessie Jones brings together the Turpin clan for an unexpected family emergency. Things don’t go quite as they are planned when the beleaguered Turpin family and friends prove that living and dying in the deep South are seldom tidy and always hilarious.

It’s going to be a fun filled couple of hours for the audience when the house opens August 6. And boy do we all need some healthy laughter to lift our spirits. “Dearly Departed” is made possible through special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service and is scheduled to open August 6-8 and 13-15, 2021 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center at Fort Ontario Park.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...