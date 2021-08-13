Oswego Players Ready To Welcome Patrons To Final Weekend Of “Dearly Departed”

OSWEGO – When the doors open this weekend at the Civic Center of Oswego and the Frances Marion Brown Theater, patrons will be welcomed via the newly constructed decking systems on the North and South exterior of the old building #30.

Thanks to the generosity of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation’s recent grant award of $160,000, the local community theater organization has been able to make substantial improvements to their home and have been able to enhance the overall patron experience with programmatic improvements that will impact the organization for years to come.

Tony Pauldine and his crew worked on the new exterior decks for the past many weeks, and successfully completed construction prior to the OP opening its doors on August 4, in celebration of their 83rd year of continuous community theater in Oswego. The North deck now extends the full 100 feet length of the building with a new accessible ramp on the East side of the building leading to the south parking lot. The new South deck will now function as an emergency exit only.

The cast and crew wish to thank everyone connected with the success of this production of “Dearly Departed.” The gracious support of local businesses as well as individuals has been heartwarming.

After having to close down all operations last April because of COVID-19, the opening weekend was met with sold out houses for all three performances. Ticket sales are again robust for the remaining dates, August 13, 14, at 7 pm and August 15 at 2 pm. Reservation may be made by calling the box office at 315-343-5138. For more information, log onto the Oswego Players website: oswegoplayers.org

