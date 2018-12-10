; Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Supports United Way

FULTON, NY – Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently boosted the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign by donating $3,500 to support health and wellbeing across the county.

United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine recently met with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Regional President Jim Reed to discuss the United Way’s Ensuring Wellness impact area and the positive effect it has on programs such as Farnham Family Services Prevention and Treatment services, and the YMCA Oswego Active Older Adults Program.

Last year alone, the United Way’s funded programs assisted more than 13,800 people in accessing the tools needed for overall wellbeing.

“Excellus BlueCross BlueShield continues to be among our elite Admiral Society donors,” said Dewine. “Their generous support helps make it possible for us to continue achieving results for our three impact areas of ending hunger, building successful youth, and ensuring wellness throughout our county.”

“Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is pleased to join other area organizations in supporting the United Way of Greater Oswego County,” said Reed. “As Central New York’s largest nonprofit health plan, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield strives to partner with organizations that work to improve the health and health care of the residents of the communities it serves. We are pleased to work with the United Way of Greater Oswego County in furthering our common goals and ensuring a strong and vibrant community in Oswego County.”

To learn more about the 31 programs funded by the United Way of Greater Oswego County, visit www.oswegounitedway.org, or find the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoUnitedWay.

