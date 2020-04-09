Face Masks Required To Enter Offices At Pulaski, Hastings, Hannibal Transfer Stations

OSWEGO COUNTY – Beginning this Saturday, April 11, customers entering the solid waste offices for business transactions at the Pulaski, Hastings and Hannibal transfer stations are asked to wear a face mask.

The new requirement is for the health and safety of the public and county employees. It applies only to people who need to enter the business office for a transaction such as purchasing a sticker, bags, or weighing loads. It does not apply to people disposing of trash or recyclables in the pit or open areas.

Face masks are not required at the Oswego and Bristol Hill solid waste stations because those locations have a separate scale-house that does not require entry to the building.

Customers are asked to provide their own face covering. A cloth face covering can be used. For a smooth transition to this requirement, there is a limited supply of homemade masks at the entrance of the offices at the Pulaski, Hastings and Hannibal transfer stations. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information on how to make your own mask with or without a sewing machine can be found here.

“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Oswego County Solid Waste Director Mark Powell.

The New York State Department of Health advises that cloth face coverings may help slow the spread of COVID-19 from people who are unaware that they have the virus.

“Recent studies have shown that a significant portion of individuals infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Asymptomatic individuals, even if they eventually develop symptoms, can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people in close proximity – for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing – even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms at the time.”

Huang said the New York State Health Department advises that cloth face coverings made from household items or made at home from common materials at low-cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure, beyond the recommended social distancing.

“Surgical masks and N-95 respirators are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders,” Huang said.

County residents are asked to follow Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order and avoid all non-essential trips, including unnecessary trips to the transfer stations.

Residents can find more information about the solid waste programs at oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.

