Fishing Reports for December 20, 2018

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Oswego River report:

According to Oz Angling Bait & Tackle:

We’ve been putting our hand tied marabou jigs to work these last couple weeks and having excellent results. These hungry browns don’t seem to have much preference for size or color, as we’re catching many on a variety of jigs. The 1/16 ounce green head, white body, white tail and 1/8 ounce all black have done the trick. Some browns have not yet spawned. The river flow is currently 12,400cfs with some heavy rain predicted for tomorrow.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to Whitaker’s Sport Shop & Motel:

Yesterday the few anglers we spoke with reported having a good day. The best reports came from the mid to upper end of the river. Anglers reported getting into fish in the head or tailouts of the deeper holes and larger runs. For those anglers who are fly fishing, dead drifting with nymphs or indicator fishing with egg patterns has produced steady results. The most productive patterns have been wiggle stones, steelhead buggers, steelhead hammer, black stoneflies, rusher nymphs, glo-bugs, and steak-n-eggs. Anglers who are float fishing continue to do well on pink and blue egg sacs or beads.

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

After colder temperatures earlier in the week and a fair amount of action, the temperatures will be warmer today and particularly tomorrow. Tuesday anglers reported some steelhead along with a few brown trout but no significant numbers. Yesterday the majority of anglers reported rather slow activity with ones and twos the common theme for even the most skilled sticks down on the water. The release at the dam is 350cfs with a reported flow of 519cfs at Pineville.

Oneida Lake report:

There is not a lot to report from the lake. Temperatures are again up and down this week with 20s on Tuesday and temperatures near 50 degreesexpected on Friday. The extended forecast then calls for several days in the 30s. Safe ice formation is a ways off yet.

Sandy Pond report:

There has been no activity reported from the pond. Although we have had some colder temperatures, we still need a period of steady cold temperatures for safe ice formation.

