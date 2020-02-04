Forgiveness Honors at Volney Elementary School

VOLNEY – Volney Elementary students who served as shining examples of being forgiving throughout the month of January were honored during a recent school assembly.

Classroom teachers who observed students committed to resolving issues and moving on from those experiences recognized them for having the character trait of forgiveness.

Principal Elizabeth Stoddard congratulated the following students before providing them with role model certificates:

Athena DeMott, Madelyn Lavery, Blake Warner, Emerie Dorschel, Laila Allard, Eugene Webster, Seth Potter, Colton Ilardi, Noah O’Banner, Brynn Graf, Sadie Davis, Grace McEwen, CJ Rowlee, Jose Vosseller, Chase Spohn and Lainah Baker.

Also recognized were several students who achieved success in working toward personal goals.

On a roll certificates were presented by Principal Stoddard to the following students:

Nash Peterson, Saige Conger, Amore Young, Chloe Blackwell, Emily Detor, Collin White, Kenzlee Parry, Jacob Brancato, Kylie VanDeLinder, Cole Christie, Marcus Collar, Molly Smith, Rosemary Scanlon, Kendra Turner, Jocelynn Vant, Brooklyn Hall, Jacob Bragg, Madeline Meeks, Kohen Graf and Leo Bartlett.

