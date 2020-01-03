Four Honored by Parish VFW in Essay Contest

PARISH – Altmar-Parish-Williamstown students Lauren Kline, Ethan Pernisi, Austin Priest and Christine Morse were recently rewarded for their essays explaining “What Makes America Great.”

The essays were part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars writing competition in which students in grades nine through 12 had the opportunity to write and share their ideas on the democratic theme.

Junior high students participated in the Patriots Pen youth essay contest while senior-level students participated in the Voice of Democracy contest.

“It’s a great honor to be able to award the students for their hard work as the commander of the post,” said VFW Post 136 commander Frank Romasowski.

Kline and Priest earned the first-place prize of $150 for their essays.

Second-place honors and a $75 prize went to Pernisi and Morse.

“It’s nice to win something because I put the work in,” said Kline. “Without the help of my teacher (Brian Kovalchik), I wouldn’t have been able to make it perfect, and win.”

Entries for the competition are judged based on criteria of originality, quality of the essay and transitions from paragraph to paragraph.

