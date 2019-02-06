Fulton Block Builder Program Partners with CenterState CEO

FULTON, NY – Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program announced it has partnered with CenterState CEO. The highly successful business leadership and chamber of commerce organization, CenterState CEO, will serve as the fiscal agent for FBB moving forward.

Linda Eagan, FBB Administrative Director said, “FBB thanks the City of Fulton for the great two-year pilot relationship with the Fulton Community Revitalization Corporation (FCRC). The pilot proved to be very successful which meant it was time to look for a permanent fiscal home for the Fulton Block Builder program. We are ecstatic to be associated with this independent and forward-thinking economic development strategist. I believe FBB will learn a lot from this partnership and am particularly pleased that The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) is also an affiliate of CenterState CEO.”

Katie Toomey GOFCC president said that “Fulton Block Builder has proven to be an innovative and successful program and will continue to transform this community through its partnership with CenterState CEO under its umbrella.”

“CenterState CEO is excited to partner with Fulton Block Builder and to continue its impact on the City of Fulton,” said Andrew Fish, Senior Vice President of Business Development. “Through targeted programs like this we are creating new business opportunities, enhancing the community and expanding partnerships all which are a benefit to the entire region.”

The FBB program will be aligning with Fulton Savings Bank for their fiscal accounts.

Mayor Ron Woodward said, “The Block Builder program has had a very positive impact in both the look of our community but also in the involvement of residents in the city’s actions. It is so refreshing to talk with local businesses who are reporting and increase in business and also to see community interest at our council meetings. I have told Linda that FCRC will keep a mailbox open for FBB which means residents can continue to drop applications and receipts at 125 West Broadway, a convenience residents expressed appreciation of. The city is very happy to see the FBB and CenterState CEO alignment.”

IMPORTANT DATES REGARDING 2019 Fulton Block Builders:

Neighbors Reshaping Fulton One Block at a Time

City Informational Meeting – Thursday, January 17, 2019

Pre-Applications Due – Friday, March 1, 2019

Final Applications Due – Wednesday, April 10

Fundraising goal of $75,000.00 must be met – Tuesday, April 30, 2019

FBB Grant Awardees Announced – Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Kick Off Dinner for Sponsors, Volunteers and Awardees – Friday, May 17, 2019

Become a part of this exciting piece of Fulton’s history by donating to the 2019 campaign today. What’s more, every dollar you donate is matched 2-to-1 by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. Remember all donations are tax deductible and go directly to the Block Challenge grants and promotion of the program. There are no paid staff!

FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/ Or by mail, send checks to: CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc. Fulton Block Builders 115 W. Fayette Street Syracuse, New York 13202

