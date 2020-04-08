Fulton Common Council Holds Teleconference Meeting

FULTON – The Fulton Common Council held its April meeting via teleconference today, April 7, at 7 p.m., in which they voted on and approved ten resolutions.

Since the meeting did not take place in person, there was no public comment available. The public may listen to an audio recording of the meeting here.

The agenda for tonight’s meeting can be found here, including documents regarding the resolutions the councilors voted on and passed.

There will be a public hearing Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers of the Fulton Municipal Building in regards to a proposed local law amendment to section 514-32 N, “Prohibited discharges.” The proposed change would change the maximum allowable pollutant concentrations respectively per Environmental Protection Agency guidelines on Manganese at 400 mg/l and 1,1,1-trichloroethane at 2.759 mg/l.

The current law is “Concentrations of certain substances shall be limited to the values below in any wastewater at the point of discharge to a public sewer: … Manganese – 2.759 mg/l… 1,1,1-trichloroethane – 400 mg/l.”

In the agenda there is a letter to the City of Fulton Water Pollution Control Plant on March 5, 2020 explaining that the numbers had been mixed up.

In the letter, it says the EPA found that “The City revised its local limits in its SUO on October 4, 2016, in response to the findings identified in the 2016 PCA. Incorrect limits were adopted or never changed in the SUO for manganese and 1,1,1-trichloroethane, respectively. In addition, the City had not followed the procedures outlined in 40 CFR § 403.18 as it had not notified the EPA of its non-substantial modification at least 45 days prior to implementation as the City forwarded the revised limits to the EPA after the local limits were adopted (Local Law #5 of 2016.)”

The minutes for the March 3, 2020 meeting was approved.

During the meeting, three vending licences were approved to sell their goods at Bullhead Point and Indian Point Landing from April 1, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2020.

Crystal English, representing Shannon’s Hotdogs.

Kenneth Spaulding, representing Tricky Dick’s Roadside Grill.

Eric Hudson, representing Dingle’s Lakeside Ice Cream.

Mayor Deana Michaels also signed a management agreement to renew Fulton Youth Hockey.

The council voted and approved the payment upon separation of Catherine Trowbridge, administrative assistant to the mayor for many years, $250 per year of service to be paid from the A1410 account and $2,500 toward supplemental Medicare policy annually to be paid from the A9060 account.

The City Clerk/Chamberlain’s February report in the amount of $5,022.30 was approved to be received and put on file.

During the Feb. 4 Common Council meeting, the city clerk/chamberlain was directed to advertise and receive bids for the construction of the Veterans Park Stairway. The city received two bids. WD Malone, Inc. offered services for a lump sum bid of $149,300 and Shawn Malone Excavating offered services for a lump sum bid of $145,915. Upon the recommendation of the Department of Public Works Commissioner, the council voted to reject both bids for the project.

In the final resolution, the council voted to approve the sale of 452 N. 6th St., a property acquired by the city via tax foreclosure proceedings, in the amount of $5,000 to Timothy Sheldon of Fulton.

The minutes for the meeting will not be made available until the council approves them in their next meeting in May.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 7 p.m.

