Harbor View Square Development Project Under Way In Oswego

OSWEGO – A brownfield site in the Port City is experiencing a rebirth as a multi-use facility.

Ground was broken today (November 30) at the Harbor View Square site, 68 W. First St.; it’s the former home of Flexo Wire, a nationwide wire manufacturer and distributor.

The development is being constructed on the underutilized city-owned brownfield site located at the convergence of the Oswego River and Lake Ontario.

Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced the start of construction on the $26.2 million mixed-income, mixed-use housing development.

Harbor View Square will feature 75 rental homes serving a broad range of income targets and more than 10,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space intended for small retail and eateries.

Harbor View Square is a priority project of the city of Oswego’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, according to Mayor Billy Barlow.

“The redevelopment of a brownfield site into an area that will anchor the ongoing revitalization efforts of Oswego’s downtown and waterfront will cement the forward momentum not only in the areas of community and economic development, but also addresses the critical need of providing quality housing opportunities for low-to-moderate-to-upper income families in the city,” the mayor said.

“We are pleased to see more of Mayor Barlow’s priority projects coming to fruition. The former Flexo Wire site has seen many uses over the years and this project will now transform a brownfield site into a multi-use facility enhancing this neighborhood, the West First Street corridor and the greater downtown area,” Oswego County Legislature Chairman Shane Broadwell said. “We are excited about continued growth here in the city of Oswego and will continue to support our other communities across the county in their efforts to make Oswego County a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

The city of Oswego was awarded $10 million in 2016 through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a statewide initiative to boost local economies and foster vibrant neighborhoods.

Harbor View Square addresses several strategies identified in Oswego’s DRI plan, including infill development of underutilized space and creating new residential opportunities in the downtown area.

It will also activate the blocks between the heart of downtown and Lake Ontario, better connecting downtown Oswego to the lakefront and creating a more vibrant pedestrian environment.

The long-vacant property was named a brownfield site by the state and will undergo remediation and cleanup under the Brownfield Cleanup Program.

Encompassing an entire city block, Harbor View Square will include a five-story building with 57 apartments and four ground floor commercial spaces totally 10,000 square feet.

The development also includes 18 two-story townhomes. Eleven units will be set aside for persons with physical disability or traumatic brain injury.

Apartments will be affordable to low- and middle-income households. Nine apartments will be market rate.

Building amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, resident lounge, media center, and conference room.

Harbor View Square is within walking distance of Lake Ontario’s shorefront, downtown attractions, retail and restaurants.

“With new quality affordable housing and commercial space, Harbor View Square continues the revitalization of downtown Oswego and the waterfront,” Governor Cuomo said.

“The Harbor View Square mixed-use development is a significant investment in downtown Oswego and demonstrates the importance of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul added.

Senator Patty Ritchie said, “Harbor View Square is a project that not only will provide people with quality housing options, it also includes space that will allow businesses to grow and create jobs. I’m excited ground is being broken on this important project and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on Downtown Oswego and the city as a whole.”

“The Harbor View Square housing project is a perfect use for the former Flexo Wire site. This project will add new housing, commercial space and build on the revitalization the city of Oswego is currently experiencing,” Assemblyman Will Barclay said. “Developing this site has been a priority of the city and an important anchor project for the DRI. I applaud Mayor Barlow and all involved – city and state officials who have made this new housing project possible – and look forward to seeing it built.”

