Keating Interns With Chirello Advertising

FULTON – Holly L. Keating, a senior marketing major at SUNY Oswego, has joined Chirello Advertising as an intern for the spring semester, said Steve Chirello, owner.

Keating, a native of Cazenovia, will be learning about researching, writing, and working on marketing and advertising campaigns for a variety of clients.

This includes copywriting for television scripts, website content, social media, and print advertising.

Keating will also be assisting in the production of television and video projects, as well as assisting with several research projects.

At SUNY Oswego, Keating was a member of the Oswego State Crew Club and is also a member of the college chapter of the American Marketing Association.

This semester, she is studying to become Google AdWords certified and Google Analytics certified.

Before transferring to SUNY Oswego, Keating was a member of the Activities Commission at SUNY Geneseo.

Through this event planning organization, she brainstormed, developed, and implemented campus events, while assisting with advertising, social media, and budgeting for the events.

Before joining Chirello Advertising, Keating held multiple positions at Wegmans in Fayetteville.

These included frozen foods customer service representative and cashier.

“Working in both of these positions has taught me the importance of communication skills in providing excellent customer service,” she said.

Located in Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York.

The agency, working with in-house staff and outside associates, specializes in PR planning, digital marketing and design, social media and web videos, website development, the production and streaming of video, print and social media advertising, and proficient market research.

Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] , www.chirello.com , Facebook, LinkedIn and AdHub.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...