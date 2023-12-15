Mayor Barlow announces $2.6 Million Grant to Upgrade Westside Wastewater Plant

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego has secured a $2.6 million grant to further upgrade the city’s westside wastewater treatment plant. The grant was awarded through the New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) as part of the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

The $2.6 million grant award will be used as part of a $10.6 million project overall, replacing motor computer controls, replacing secondary clarifiers, and repairing and replacing the plants HVAC system. The $10.6 million project, set to start in 2024, adds to the total amount the Barlow administration has invested in both wastewater facilities to date. Since 2016, between the two facilities, over $15 million has been invested between the two plants to overcome deferred maintenance and improve overall operations.

“The latest $2.6 million grant we have secured only adds to the work we have done at our wastewater facilities and the investment in facilities my administration has committed to since the very beginning,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “This grant funding should ensure this project is given the green light next year and will help the westside facility by leaps and bounds as we continue to repair the facility from decades of neglect,” Barlow said.

Barlow credited purchasing agent Michael Riley for assistance with securing the grant, along with Ken Scherrible and the Camden Group, and the employees of the wastewater department for assisting with the grant and working day in and day out on repairing and improving the facility, on top of regular duties.

The Oswego Westside Wastewater Treatment plant is located at 2 First Avenue.

