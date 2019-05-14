Legislature Chairman Weatherup Declares State of Emergency in Oswego County due to Flooding

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup has declared a local State of Emergency, effective as of noon May 14, due to flooding conditions on Lake Ontario affecting communities along the shoreline from the Town of Oswego to the Town of Sandy Creek.

Chairman Weatherup also issued a local emergency order for a “no wake zone” for boats 1,000 feet from the Lake Ontario shoreline and tributaries, including the Oswego Harbor, the Port of Oswego, Mexico Point, Port Ontario, South Sandy Pond, and North Sandy Pond.

All motorized boats within 1,000 feet of the shoreline and within these waterways must operate at an idle speed, creating no wake.

The order is due to high water levels and floating debris that can cause hazardous conditions for boaters and others.

Chairman Weatherup said flooding conditions are anticipated and the State of the Emergency allows the county and local agencies “to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.”

The emergency declaration and “no wake zone” order will remain in effect until further notice.

