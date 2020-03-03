Local Planning Committee Votes On Final DRI Project Slate

FULTON – The Local Planning Committee met today, March 2, at 3 p.m. in the Fulton Municipal Building to finalize and vote on a slate of projects to recommend to the state for Downtown Revitalization funding.
Led by Julie Sweet on the state planning team, the LPC further discussed the projects they had slated together at the previous meeting Feb. 20. Since that meeting, the proposed project to add an indoor sports complex to the city’s downtown was withdrawn.
This eliminates $500,000 of proposed DRI funding allocations. The total amount is still over the available $9.7 million.
Sarah Oral of Cameron Engineering said this project could be listed as an important project for Fulton, but is not ready to move forward with the DRI process at this time.
The following is the updated list of projects and their DRI funding: (*Note that some projects and their costs are still contingent on outside factors and are subject to change.)
- 310-312 Division St.
- Total cost: $559,000
- DRI funding: $111,800
- Change: none
- 533 S. 4th St.
- Total cost: $4,576,000
- DRI funding: $915,200
- Change: none
- Canalview Mall
- Total cost: $195,700
- DRI funding: $39,140
- Change: none, but total project cost may increase and the funding will be kept at 20%.
- Canalview Marina Revitalization
- Total cost: $3,250,000
- DRI funding: all
- Change: none
- Cayuga St. Cafe (at the previous Kathy’s Cakes site)
- Total cost: $163,300
- DRI funding: $32,660
- Change: none
- CNY Community Arts Center, Phase 3
- Total cost: $440,000
- DRI funding: $352,000
- Change: $32,000 increase, bringing funding to 80% of the total cost.
- Dizzy Block Brewing
- Total cost: $180,400
- DRI funding: $36,080
- Change: none
- Empire Drone Company, Phase 3
- Total cost: $325,000
- DRI funding: $65,000
- Change: none
- Fast Casual Restaurant, 371 S. 2nd St.
- Total cost: $684,000
- DRI funding: $136,800
- Change: none
- Fiber Optics/WiFi
- Total cost: $200,000
- DRI funding: all
- Change: none, but the number could change depending on which provider is used.
- Fulton Family Medicine
- Total cost: $110,579
- DRI funding: $22,115
- Change: $0.80 to make the number an even dollar amount.
- Fulton Historic District and Downtown Marketing
- Total cost: $100,000
- DRI funding: all
- Change: $50,000 increase
- Fulton Microenterprise/Small Business Loan Fund
- Total cost: $1,000,000
- DRI funding: $600,000
- Change: none
- Fulton Multi-use Trails
- Total cost: $1,640,420
- DRI funding: $820,000
- Change: none
- Fulton Public Library
- Total cost: $310,375
- DRI funding: all
- Change: none
- Gateway Square
- Total cost: $2,000,000
- DRI funding: $400,000
- Change: none
- Huhtamaki Packaging Upgrades
- Total cost: $2,100,000
- DRI funding: $420,000
- Change: none
- King’s Road Inn and Coffee Shop
- Total cost: $700,000
- DRI funding: $140,000
- Change: none
- NYS 481 Gateway Pedestrian Crossing/Streetscape
- Note, they will be meeting with the Department of Transportation to discuss the possibility of any streetscaping to be done by the state department. This number is subject to change.
- Total cost: $400,000
- DRI funding: all
- Change: none at the moment
- Oswego County IDA Manufacturing Building
- Total cost: $4,300,000
- DRI funding: $860,000
- Change: $65,000 increase to bring the funding to 20%.
- Oswego Health Urgent Care Expansion
- Total cost: $3,271,000
- DRI funding: $2,000,000
- Change: none
- Riverside East Housing/Retail
- Total cost: $3,750,000
- DRI funding: $750,000
- Change: none at the moment. The total cost is an estimate of the project cost, so the actual cost is not known yet. The funding will be capped at 20% of that cost.
- Tavern on the Lock Expansion
- Total cost: $145,000
- DRI funding: $29,000
- Change: none
- YMCA
- Total cost: $4,942,100
- DRI funding: $988,420
- Change: none
- Zoning Updates
- Note, this project amount may increase.
- Total cost: $100,000
- DRI funding: all
- Change: none
Sweet suggested the LPC bundle the six private projects individually under $100,000 for the state to review as a multi-site project. The LPC generally agreed they thought it would be a good idea.
The LPC then filled out their ballots and turned them in to Sweet. They voted on the slate as a whole, except if they had a conflict of interest, a member voted on all but that specific project. The vote results were not made public at the time.
The final report and how each project is anticipated to transform the city’s downtown will be presented to the public March 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building.
That final report will be sent to the state, which will then review the proposed projects and make the final decision on which projects the $10 million grant will fund.
Fulton marina …. Why spend that kind of money for something that sets idle for month’s. How many boat’s have to dock in order to get over three million back. Just another mayor who can’t paint a picture.