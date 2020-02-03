New Leadership at Oswego Health

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Health is proud to announce the recent appointment of two critical positions within the healthcare system.

Effective January 1, 2020, Duane Tull, MD has assumed the position of Chief Medical Officer and Micheal Stephens, MD, AAFP will be the new Associate Chief Medical Officer.

With more than 20 years of surgical experience, Dr. Tull has been with Oswego Health since 2018 and will continue as one of the general surgeons at Surgical Associates, based in Seneca Hill Health Services Center in addition to taking on the responsibilities of Chief Medical Officer.

“I have practiced in large and small hospital settings, been employed by large surgical centers and even ran my own practice. My hope in this new role is to reflect on my leadership experience and the lessons learned to help move Oswego Health forward,” said Dr. Tull.

In addition, Dr. Tull was also appointed as President of Physician Care P.C. which is a multi-specialty medical group offering the community accessible, high quality medical care.

Physician Care P.C. consists of Primary Care, Medical Specialists and Surgical Specialists who maintain an affiliation and presence with Oswego Hospital.

Dr. Tull earned his bachelor’s degree from Hampden-Sydney College and his Medical Doctorate from Eastern Virginia Medical School.

He then completed both his general surgical internship and residency at the Christiana Care Health System in Wilmington, Delaware.

Micheal Stephens, MD, AAFP brings more than 20 years of experience to the position of Associate Chief Medical Officer for Oswego Health.

Dr. Stephens began his medical career in 1997 in British Columbia and has clinical experience ranging from emergency medicine, family medicine, hospice care, assisted living and skilled nursing facility.

Along with his Oswego Health duties, Dr. Stephens also provides care to patients at Oswego Family Physicians, P.C., an affiliate of Oswego Health, allowing him to keep current on health trends in the community at large.

“I am very well versed with Oswego Health and the healthcare needs of this community as I was one of the managing partners of Oswego Family Physicians prior to it being purchased in October 2018 by Oswego Health. In addition,” said Dr. Stephens, “I was previously on the board of directors and served as vice chair. I am honored to have this opportunity and I look forward to working with Dr. Tull, the board of directors and the 1,200+ Oswego Health employees to continue to provide accessible, quality care right here in Oswego County.”

Dr. Stephens earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Guelph and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Western Ontario.

He later completed his Degree of Family Medicine from University of British Columbia in 1997.

