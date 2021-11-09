2021 Hot Cider Hustle Celebrates Health, Community

LACONA, NY – The second annual Hot Cider Hustle warmed the hearts and moved the bodies of Northern Oswego County residents on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Activity lovers of all ages gathered for an untimed five kilometer walk/run followed by live music by Steven McLean and a collection of health and fitness vendors offering their varied services at the Lacona Cable Trail VFW Post. All proceeds were donated to the Lacona Volunteer Fire Department.

The festive event is the brainchild of Lacona resident and group fitness instructor Brittnea Bryden, who was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting shutdown of social and athletic events.

“Because of COVID, I felt that this was something that the community needed,” Bryden said.

Bryden felt that an outdoor run that allowed participants to choose whether or not to wear a mask was a safe alternative to indoor social or athletic activities.

“It was just something to bring the community together, to give them something to look forward to, and to not have people be scared of each other,” she said.

Bryden said since people were really feeling the stress of sheltering in place, and she wanted to combine the benefits of fitness and community building into what would hopefully become an annual event.

“I have had so many requests to do this again, even though I wasn’t really planning to do it again, everybody seemed to want some more,” Bryden said.

Bryden noted that one of the most important elements in the success of last year’s event was the support of the local Lacona Fire Department.

“Having people at corners and intersections to help guide runners and keep them safe was instrumental, as well as the map of the route that I created helped reduce the confusion for people unfamiliar with the area,” she said.

Having an Emergency Medical Technician on site for the event was also a high priority.

“It brings me so much joy to see people together having fun, and doing things that they did not think the they could,” Bryden said. “A 5k is not easy, and not everyone can walk or run that distance, so to see people have a goal and then work towards it, or to see people bring out their kids and set a good example of integrating fitness into their lifestyle…It’s really a win-win on all levels.”

Participants were greeted with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 40s, perfect weather for an autumn event. After a registration period in the VFW building, a horn was sounded at 10 a.m. and the enthusiastic group started their tour of the quiet village streets.

First to finish the untimed run was Jonathan Neuschwander of Watertown, New York, who after crossing the line, returned to the course and joined his wife, Elena Alteri, so that they could enjoy running part of the event together.

“It’s a nice way for us to get out and exercise together,” Alteri said.

Neuschwander agreed.

“It’s kind of cool that they have this going on, and it’s a beautiful morning,” he said.

The first youth participant to finish was 11 year old Giuliana Gianotti.

“It was cool because this is the first race that I have done by myself,” Gianotti said.

The young athlete rounded the final corner of the course and knew she had put in a great performance.

“I saw my mom and my sister cheering for me and it made me feel really good,” Gianotti said.

