OSWEGO COUNTY – A determined group of patriotic mothers have succeeded in placing colorful banners honoring the veterans of Sandy Creek and Lacona along the quiet streets of these North Country villages.

The area has seen the benefit of the sacrifices made by generations of young men and women who have served their country in every branch of the military. Now many of those hometown heroes are being honored and remembered with their names and faces on display on banners lining the twin villages.

The proud families of these servicemen and women now have an opportunity to remember their loved ones and share their pride with the entire community.

“A lot of people from this area serve in the military, and many people do not know how many of their neighbors are veterans,” said 315 Military Moms member Renee DeLosh, a resident of Sandy Creek. “We decided that we should honor our local heroes by creating the banner program.”

Sandy Creek resident and 315 Military Moms member Heidi Metott said she felt that she had much in common with other parents of service members.

“This whole thing started out as a conversation between Renee and myself,” Metott said. “We started this project together, and along the way we have forged great friendships and beautified the community as well.”

The Moms got the ball rolling by making presentations to the Sandy Creek and Lacona Village Boards.

“Both boards were extremely supportive,” DeLosh said. “And then we needed to calculate the costs and find a printer for the banners.”

The group then created an application for the family members to complete, listing the information to accompany the veteran’s photo on the banner.

“We then started fundraising, with several events including a chicken barbecue and a can and bottle drive, and we found tremendous support within the community,” Metott said.

Hanging the banners required the assistance of professionals and specialized equipment. Thankfully CAM Tree Service offered to assist the Moms and quickly and efficiently moved through the villages and got the job done. Chad and Mason LaRue hung the banners free of charge, making an enormous contribution to the project.

Family members of veterans who would like to honor a service member can contact the315 Military Moms via the group’s Facebook page, 315 Military Moms, or pick up an application at the Sandy Creek Town Hall, Nate’s Barber Shop, or at the Cable Trail VFW in Lacona.

“My two children are both active in the military, and I get to see them every day as I drive down the road,” DeLosh said. “I am so very proud to have been a part of this, and we just want to keep it going and keep it growing.”

When the banners first appeared, hundreds of community members responded positively to the Mom’s effort.

“The relationships that I have built by doing this has gotten me through the last two years,” Metott said, “The images of my two children and my father are hanging now, and I am so proud.”

The residents of Northern Oswego County have served in the military since the American War of Independence. The well known story of The Great Rope is an important reminder of the area’s involvement in the War of 1812, and many men volunteered to fight against slavery in the Civil War, and in every war to follow.

Families of these Hometown Heroes are now able to keep their veterans in the forefront of the community’s minds, hanging their likenesses throughout the tree lined streets of Sandy Creek and Lacona.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...