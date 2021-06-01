CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.05, up one cent from last Monday.

One year ago, the price was $1.98. The New York State average is $3.08 – up one cent from last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.18.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.00 (no change since last week)

Buffalo – $3.00 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $3.00 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $3.03 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $3.12 (up three cents since last week)

Syracuse – $3.04 (up one cent since last week)

Watertown – $3.13 (up one cent since last week)

Pump prices increased slightly over the past week as demand increased with Memorial Day travel. Motorists were able to avoid drastic holiday hikes at the pump following large increases in prices when the Colonial Pipeline was offline. Analysts had predicted lower prices by Father’s Day, but demand continues to increase. For the week ending May 21, demand jumped to 9.4 million barrels per day — the highest reported number since early March 2020 and up nearly 30% over the same week last year, indicating motorists are filling up more frequently.

Gasoline supply and demand levels are looking more like typical summer numbers as demand has steadily jumped week-over-week since the end of April and supply declines. The increasing demand and decreasing supply combined with more expensive crude oil prices mean gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout June.

