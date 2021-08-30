AAA Gas Prices Report August 30, 2021: Regional Gas Prices Increase Slightly, National Average Continues To Drop

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.15, down one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.23. The New York State average is $3.23 – up one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.30.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.24 (up two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $3.16 (up two cents since last week)

Ithaca – $3.20 (up two cents since last week)

Rochester – $3.20 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $3.27 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $3.18 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $3.22 (up one cent since last week)

Gas prices began to fluctuate over the weekend due to Hurricane Ida impacting the Gulf Coast, though mostly in states in the storm’s path. A storm like this typically causes an increase in fuel purchases in the market and a slowdown in production due to oil refinery shutdowns. Spikes in pump price due to the effects of the storm tend to be brief but dramatic. Furthermore, the upcoming Labor Day weekend holiday travel could push prices up based on demand.

