CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.49, up five cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.51. The New York State average is $3.68, up nine cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.60.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.60 (up eight cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.62 (up nine cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.68 (up ten cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.66 (up eight cents from last week)

Rome – $3.70 (up seven cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.64 (up nine cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.66 (up eight cents from last week)

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand increased. A decrease in total stocks and an increase in demand have contributed to upward pressure on pump prices, but rising crude prices continue to play a dominant role in pushing pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely continue to follow suit as demand grows and stocks decrease if crude prices continue to climb.

Oil prices are well over $90 per barrel this morning. The tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to contribute to rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Additionally, EIA reports that total domestic crude stocks decreased recently. The current stock level is approximately 13 percent lower than at the beginning of February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

