CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.53, up four cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.63. The New York State average is $3.75, up seven cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.69.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.68 (up eight cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.70 (up eight cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.76 (up eight cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.75 (up nine cents from last week)

Rome – $3.76 (up six cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.71 (up seven cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.73 (up seven cents from last week)

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand also decreased. Typically, a decrease in gas demand during winter would put downward pressure on pump prices, but elevated crude prices continue to push pump prices higher.

Pump prices will likely rise if crude prices continue to climb. Oil prices remain over $90 per barrel this morning. Tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to be a factor in rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.

Despite high gas prices, many families are taking road trips this week for February break. For those driving to destinations, Florida remains at the top of the list with Orlando and Tampa very popular, followed by Myrtle Beach, SC, Savannah, GA, and Charleston, SC.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

