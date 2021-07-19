CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.17, up two cents in the past week. One year ago, the price was $2.20. The New York State average is $3.20 – up one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.27.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.17 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $3.12 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $3.17 (down one cent since last week)

Rochester – $3.16 (no change since last week)

Rome – $3.25 (no change cent since last week)

Syracuse – $3.16 (no change cents since last week)

Watertown – $3.22 (up one cent since last week)

The national average price for gasoline is on the rise after demand reached an all-time high. Summer travel is in full swing as many people look to vacation after the pandemic put plans on hold for some time.

A recent report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gas demand decreased from the all-time high of 10.04 million b/d to 9.28 million b/d. The decrease, alongside a one million bbl increase in total domestic gasoline stocks to 236.5 million, has helped to slow pump price increases.

However, with oil prices above $70 per barrel, pump prices will likely remain high (above $3 per gallon) throughout the busy summer driving season.

