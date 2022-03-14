AAA Gas Prices Report March 14, 2022: National Gas Price Average Increases 26 Cents

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.33 ($4.325), up 26 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.86. The New York State average is 4.45, up 19 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.90.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $4.38 (up 15 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.40 (up 19 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.41 (up 22 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.44 (up 22 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.42 (up 18 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.40 (up 18 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.42 (up 18 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.41 (up 16 cents from last week)

It appears as though oil prices have tapered off – this morning prices are $110 per barrel and under rather than over $130 one week ago. In August, oil prices were $30 per barrel. At one point during the pandemic they were below zero, in negative territory. Oil prices have a direct impact on gas prices.

New survey data from AAA finds that two-thirds of Americans felt gas prices were too expensive just a few weeks ago at $3.53 per gallon. Now with the national average at an all-time high of over $4, Americans may have reached a tipping point.

Over half (59%) said they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5.00, which it has in some parts of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...