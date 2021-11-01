AAA Gas Prices Report November 1, 2021: Gas Prices Continue To Rise, But At Slower Pace

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.40, up one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.13. The New York State average is $3.55 – up two cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.23.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.46 (up one cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.47 (up two cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.51 (up one cent from last week)

Rochester – $3.52 (up two cents from last week)

Rome – $3.54 (up three cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.50 (up two cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.55 (up three cents since last week)

Pump prices continue to rise, but at a slower pace than in recent weeks. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks are down, while gasoline demand also decreased. The drop in demand has helped slow price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices. Gas prices will likely keep rising as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel. This morning, oil prices are $82 to $83 per barrel, which is a tad lower than one week ago.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...