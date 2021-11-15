CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.42, no change from last week when the numbers are rounded. Actually, the price went down because it is $3.415, and last week it was $3.422.

One year ago, the price was $2.13. The New York State average is $3.56 –no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.23.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.45 (down one cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.47 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.52 (up one cent from last week)

Rochester – $3.53 (up one cent from last week)

Rome – $3.57 (up one cent from last week)

Syracuse – $3.51 (up one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.59 (up three cents since last week)

The national gas price average is down a tad as the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand also dropped. The decrease in demand has contributed to some price relief at the pump for drivers. However, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel. This morning, they are hovering at about $80 to $81.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

