AAA Gas Prices Report November 22, 2021: Gasoline Demand Expected To Increase This Week With Holiday Travel

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.41, down one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.11. The New York State average is $3.57 – up one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.22.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.47 (up two cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.47 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.52 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.53 (no change from last week)

Rome – $3.58 (up one cent from last week)

Syracuse – $3.51 (no change from last week)

Watertown – $3.60 (up one cent since last week)

Gas prices are relatively steady to start this week as oil prices dropped below $80 per barrel. Demand also declined over the past week according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). However, demand is expected to increase this week with Thanksgiving travel getting underway.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

