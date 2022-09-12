AAA Gas Prices Report September 12, 2022: Crude Prices Continue To Fall, Pushing Pump Prices Lower

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.72, down 7 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.18. The New York State average is $3.89, down 12 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.28.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $4.05 (down 10 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.97 (down 12 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.81 (down 15 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.04 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.03 (down 11 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.05 (down 17 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.97 (down 12 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.07 (down 15 cents from last week)

As crude oil prices continue to drop, pump prices are dropping across the United States. As of September 12, oil prices range from $87 to $93 per barrel. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly last week as total domestic gasoline stocks rose.

Although gasoline demand has increased slightly, lower oil prices have led to falling pump prices. If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day, pump prices will likely continue to decrease.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...