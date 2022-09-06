AAA Gas Prices Report September 6, 2022: Gas Prices Continue To Drop As Fall Approaches

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.78, down 7 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.19. The New York State average is $4.00, down 13 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.28.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $4.15 (down 11 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.08 (down 10 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.96 (down 11 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.14 (down 9 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.13 (down 12 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.22 (down 16 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.08 (down 13 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.20 (down 20 cents from last week)

Lower oil prices are bringing down gas prices in the United States. As of September 6, oil prices range from $87 to $93 per barrel. Oil prices dipped on recent lackluster Chinese manufacturing output, due to lower demand for goods and new COVID-19 outbreaks in critical industrial cities. This is fueling fears that oil demand could drop in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil.

Another factor that could negatively impact gas prices is the weather as hurricane season intensifies. Storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries. The good news is that it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. Lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a potentially quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/.

