Motorists may experience car battery problems as temperatures drop

CNY – An Arctic blast is expected to grip the region at the end of this week with frigid temperatures and wind chills. In some areas, temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero degrees. The cold spell is expected to begin Friday (Feb. 3) and last through Saturday (Feb. 4). AAA is preparing for an increase in call volume, especially for dead batteries, as temperatures fall.

Motorists who need assistance should request road service via the free AAA mobile app or AAA.com to avoid waiting on hold amid high call volume over the telephone.

Extremely cold temperatures in the forecast will cause many car batteries to fail especially if they are not driven over the weekend. Driving your car is the best way to maintain its charge. Call volume on Monday, February 6 is expected to be high as many people will choose to stay home over the weekend and find dead car batteries on Monday morning upon return to work. Motorists should keep this in mind, and they shouldn’t wait until the last minute to make sure their vehicle car starts. If possible, park inside a garage where it is warmer.

Did you know that a car battery loses a third of its power in freezing temperatures? Why? Because as the air outside cools, the oil in the vehicle thickens making it harder to turn the engine over.

Motorists should be aware of signs that show a car’s battery is nearing the end of its life. Here are some things to look out for:

Vehicle cranks slowly when trying to start

Grinding, clicking or buzzing when the ignition is turned on

Vehicle has stalled

Headlights dim when idling, but brighten when the driver revs the engine

Battery is more than three years old

To avoid being stranded due to a battery problem, have the battery inspected at every oil change to make sure the cable connections are clean and tight, and the hold-down hardware is secure. Once a battery reaches three years of age, have it tested annually. AAA surveys find that two-thirds of American drivers have never proactively had their car battery tested.

A test will identify if the battery has deteriorated to the point where replacement is recommended to prevent an unexpected failure. In most areas, members can use AAA Mobile Battery Service to have a battery tested for free and replaced (if necessary) at their home or work. Learn more at www.AAA.com/Battery.

