AAA Reveals Costa Rica Diamond Properties

21 hotels and 13 restaurants received AAA Diamond designations

CNY – AAA is debuting the Diamonds Program in Costa Rica by revealing which hotels and restaurants received Diamond designations. AAA Inspectors recently visited the Central American country to inspect properties for the first time.

“We are excited to include the beautiful destination of Costa Rica to the AAA Diamond portfolio,” said Scott Hammerle, AAA Diamond Program Director. “As we expand our footprint, we keep our members top of mind and ensure they have trusted information to guide them as they choose where to travel. Costa Rica hospitality leaders were welcoming and excited to be the first country expansion in over 30 years.”

34 hotels and restaurants in Costa Rica earned Diamonds: 11 hotels received Four Diamonds, 10 hotels received Three Diamonds, 11 restaurants received Three Diamonds, and 2 restaurants are Diamond Approved.

Plan a visit to these properties on Trip Canvas, AAA’s free travel planning tool, or connect with a AAA travel agent for hotel reservations, tours and packages, and other bookings. AAA Inspectors are also sharing travel tips and itinerary ideas in Q&A with AAA: Pursuing Pura Vida in Costa Rica.

AAA Four Diamond Hotels in Costa Rica

Arenal Springs Resort & Spa, La Fortuna, Alajuela

Dreams Las Mareas, La Cruz, Guanacaste

Four Seasons Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Peninsula Papagayo, Guanacaste

The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa, Playa Conchal, Guanacaste

W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal, Playa Conchal, Guanacaste

El Mangroove, Autograph Collection, Playa Panama, Guanacaste

Secrets Papagayo Costa Rica, Playa Panama, Guanacaste

JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa, Tamarindo, Guanacaste

Costa Rica Marriott Hotel Hacienda Belen, Heredia, Heredia

Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, Quepos, Puntarenas

InterContinental Costa Rica at Multiplaza Mall, San José, San José

AAA Three Diamond Hotels in Costa Rica

Courtyard by Marriott San Jose Airport Alajuela, Alajuela, Alajuela

Xandari Resort and Spa, Alajuela, Alajuela

Doubletree by Hilton Cariari, Heredia, Heredia

Croc’s Resort & Casino, Jaco, Puntarenas

Hyatt Place San Jose/Pinares, Curridabat, San José

AC Hotel by Marriott San José Escazú, San José, San José

AC Hotel Heredia Belen, San José, San José

Courtyard by Marriott San José Escazú, San José, San José

Residence Inn by Marriott San José Escazú, San José, San José

Sheraton San José Hotel, San José, San José

AAA Three Diamond Restaurants in Costa Rica

Don Rufino, La Fortuna, Alajuela

Nemare, Peninsula Papagayo, Guanacaste

HiR Fine Dining, Pinilla, Guanacaste

Makoko, Playa Panama, Guanacaste

Pangas Beach Club, Tamarindo, Guanacaste

La Pecora Nera Ristorante Italiano, Puerto Viejo, Limón

La Divina Comida Fusion Peruana, San José, San José

Naans & Curries, San José, San José

Restaurante Grano de Oro, San José, San José

Restaurante Silvestre, San José, San José

Sikwa Restaurante, San José, San José

AAA Diamond Approved Restaurants

Don Luis Grill & Pizza, Monteverde, Puntarenas

Apotecario, Barrio Escalante, San José

AAA Diamond Designations

Diamond designations reflect AAA Inspectors’ commitment to quality and consistency in the hospitality industry. Diamond Inspectors are trained professionals who travel across North America to conduct unannounced, independent, in-person property inspections.

Five Diamond properties offer ultimate luxury and leading-edge cuisine.

Four Diamond properties offer upscale amenities and distinctive fine dining.

Three Diamond properties offer comprehensive amenities and trendy food.

Diamond Approved properties meet industry-leading standards of AAA inspections.

The 4Cs of AAA Diamonds

Cleanliness: AAA hotel inspections include ATP surface testing, the same technology used to verify cleanliness in the healthcare and food service industries.

Comfort: Inspectors evaluate a property’s quality of experience, range of amenities, and level of hospitality.

Cuisine: Diamond restaurants are assessed on their food, service, and vibe. Inspectors dine at these properties anonymously.

Consistency: AAA Diamond properties – no matter the designation – have one thing in common: consistency. Unlike subjective star reviews, Diamond inspections rely on published guidelines based on industry standards.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, and financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 63 million members across North America, including more than 56 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit AAA.com.

