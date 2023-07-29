AAA Tips To Protect Your Car Battery From The Heat

Summer heat takes a toll on car batteries

CNY – It’s easy to forget about your car battery when your vehicle is running smoothly. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But even if your battery seems to be working just fine that doesn’t mean you should neglect it. During the summer months when temperatures spike, your battery is more susceptible to failure.

Why? The heat.

High temperatures can cause internal battery damage, resulting in decreased performance. Heat can also accelerate the battery’s aging process and reduce overall lifespan. What can you do to protect your battery on scorching summer days? Here are six fixes AAA recommends:

Avoid exposing your vehicle to extreme temperatures

Park in the shade or in a cool, dry garage

Perform regular maintenance

Check electrolyte level

Clean battery terminals

Use quality battery maintenance charger, if you don’t drive your car often

The key is to be proactive and take care of your battery before something goes wrong.

AAA

AAA

As Upstate New York's largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services.

