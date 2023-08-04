AAA Western And Central New York Prepares For Winter

AAA Hiring Roadside Technicians and Customer Service Reps

CNY – It’s hard to imagine a cold winter day in the middle of summer, but snowy weather will be here before we know it, and AAA Western and Central New York is already preparing for a busy season. AAA is looking for people who have a passion to help others as the organization recruits Customer Service Representatives to work in its Member Contact Center and Roadside Technicians, better known as Roadside Heroes, who assist stranded motorists. Positions are available in both WNY and CNY.

Roadside Heroes provide elite roadside assistance to AAA members:

Locate disabled motorists, greet members, ensure safety.

Deal with technical aspects such as tow, jump starts, tire replacement, and more.

Starting salary is $20 per hour and includes paid training.

The next training classes for Roadside Heroes will be held on: CNY August 21, and WNY September 5 and October 16.

Customer Service Representatives work in the AAA Member Contact Center in-office, hybrid, or virtually, and assist AAA members in various ways:

Provide engaging and friendly telephone service.

Understand AAA products and services to ensure quality service delivery to members/customers.

Actively sell AAA membership and/or products and services.

The next training classes for Customer Service Reps will be held on August 21 and September 25.

Both positions offer extensive benefits and a rewarding work/life balance. Individuals who are interested in applying, can do so online at www.AAA.com/Careers.

Rewarding careers at AAA take you places! AAA is an inclusive organization with an engaging workplace culture that fosters innovation, career development, and acceptance of all individuals.

Why work for AAA? • AAA has been named one of the Best Places to Work by Buffalo Business First for four consecutive years • AAA is also one of the Healthiest Employers, according to Buffalo Business First AAA Benefits • Health, dental, life, and disability insurance • Competitive PTO package • 401K with match after six months • Free AAA membership • Tuition reimbursement

Locally, AAA Western and Central New York employs over 500 associates throughout Upstate New York, including Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo. The company provides a dynamic work environment that offers fair compensation, equal employment opportunities, benefit programs, education, training, and the potential for advancement.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/mobile.

