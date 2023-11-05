Allen aims to continue building strong community at Kenney Middle School

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County native and veteran educator Khrystie Allen is embracing her new position as Dennis M. Kenney Middle School’s principal.

Allen, a native of Fulton and a graduate of SUNY Oswego, has a wealth of experience in education. She previously held teaching positions at OCM BOCES and Cato-Meridian Central School District. Most recently, she served as an administrator with Cato-Meridian as both the CPSE/CSE chairperson and Elementary School assistant principal.

Allen said her familiarity with the area and knowledge of the Hannibal community appealed to her. When she saw the position advertised, she noted it seemed like an ideal fit.

“I was drawn to the small-town community and wanted to serve close to home,” Allen said. “I also have an unwavering love for middle school. All of my teaching career took place in grades five through eight and I was so excited to be a part of the middle school world as a Warrior!”

Allen noted that her excitement is renewed during her daily interactions with students, staff and community members.

“My first impression of the district has been overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “I have felt supported and welcomed since I walked through the doors in July.”

Although the school year has just begun, Allen has already forged ahead toward her goal of creating meaningful relationships with the school community throughout the year.

“It really does take a village and I am excited to work with the students, staff, and families of the Hannibal CSD,” she said. “I want DMK to be a school where all feel welcome and valued.”

Outside of work, Allen said she enjoys spending time traveling and making memories with her four children and husband.

