OSWEGO COUNTY – Appointments are still available for first dose COVID-19 vaccines Saturday, March 27, at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton. The clinic is conducted by the Oswego County Health Department.

Appointments are available between 4 to 6:15 p.m. This is a two-shot series of the Moderna vaccine. Those who receive the vaccine Saturday must be available to return to the same location for their second dose on Saturday, April 24.

To register, click here. The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open until 4 p.m. today to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.

Eligible residents must fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, have underlying health conditions or be age 50 and over. For additional information on eligibility requirements, visit the New York State “Am I Eligible” website at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Free transportation is available to vaccination and testing sites as a service of Oswego County government and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For details or to schedule a ride call 315-598-1514.

