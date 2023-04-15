April Is National Donate Life Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Health have joined forces to remind residents of the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation in recognition of National Donate Life Month this April.

According to Donate Life America, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. are currently on a waiting list for an organ transplant. Every day, 17 people die waiting for a transplant, while every nine minutes, another person is added to the national transplant waiting list.

“Organ donors give others the gift of life, and we appreciate our residents who have already registered,” said Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur. “We encourage anyone who may be interested in becoming a donor to visit one of our DMV offices and register. The process for signing up is simple and convenient, and electing to become a donor can have a lasting impact on many lives.”

Oswego County employees are participating in National Donate Life Blue and Green Day on Friday, April 14. In addition to those in the County’s DMV offices, staff in the County Clerk’s office and Health Department are also wearing blue and green to raise awareness and promote the importance of organ donor registration.

“Organ donation is crucial and saves many lives,” Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor said. “One organ donor can save eight lives. Anyone age 16 or older can potentially become a donor, regardless of their medical history. Since the demand for organ transplants far exceeds the number of organ donors in the U.S., every donor registration truly matters.”

Those interested in becoming a donor can sign up at any Oswego County DMV office. People who are registered as organ donors will have a heart or other symbol on their driver’s license indicating their donor status.

Oswego County DMV has three locations, each open from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Oswego DMV office is open until 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Oswego: 384 E. River Rd., 315-349-8300

Fulton: 200 N. Second St., 315-591-9136

Pulaski: 2 Broad St., 315-298-6521

For more information about the DMV services, including registering to become an organ donor, visit the Oswego County DMV website at oswegocounty.com/government/county_clerk/department_of_motor_vehicles.php.

