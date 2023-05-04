ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW City School District:

Good Afternoon APW Families,

Our Elementary School is currently experiencing a lack of running water. Therefore, we are moving the students across the street to the Auditorium and the Gymnasium of the JSHS. They will be supervised by the teaching staff.

Dismissal will be at the regular time, however, it will be over at the JSHS for PK – 6. Parents, please go to the Athletics entrance as buses will be in the front circle of the JSHS.

There will be no after school activities today.

Thank you in advance for your patience as we work through this time-sensitive issue.

