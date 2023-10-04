APW Submits Record Number of Students to Prestigious All State Music Program

ALTMAR, NY – The music department at the APW Junior-Senior High School is pleased to announce the selection of six students to the Area All State Program. Three students have been chosen to demonstrate their talents in the Area All-State Chorus with another three nominated for the Area-All State Band. The selection represents a record number of participants from the school.

The Area All State ensembles are comprised of the region’s best student musicians, drawing their members from local area schools. APW attends the Zone 5 Area All State Festival, which comprises all districts in Jefferson, St. Lawrence, and Lewis Counties. Students are selected based on their successful NYSSMA Solo Festival scores from the previous spring, and participation is often compared to athletes being selected as section or regional all-stars.

This year, the Zone 5 All-State Chorus members will include tenors Sawyer Oakes and Peri Lovenguth (both sophomores) and junior and bass Camden Haynes. Senior Jordan Korzeniewski on flute, junior Bruce Flanagan on trumpet, and sophomore Leah Tanner on bass clarinet will join the Zone 5 All-State Band.

“I am very proud of their hard work over the course of the last year and during the preparation of their solos,” said Richard Haynes, who had the pleasure of teaching all six of the nominees both this year and last. “Their dedication to the APW Music Program is appreciated and it’s great to see their talents recognized.”

Last year, Haynes coached five students into All State ensembles, then a record number for the school’s music program. This year’s six attendees set another even greater school record.

Selected students will now work alongside Haynes to prepare their concert music ahead of the two-day festival. This year, the All State Festival will be held at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music on the weekend of November 17-18, with a concert that Saturday.

