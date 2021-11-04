OSWEGO COUNTY – AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Oswego County got a big boost in wireless connectivity.

We’ve added a new cell site in the Village of Mexico to enhance the area’s mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service. Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.

This new cell site boosts coverage, capacity and service around the Village of Mexico, in addition to new sites in Altmar, Cleveland, Fulton East, Fulton North, Oswego Speedway, Sand Ridge and West Amboy. This marks our 8th new site in Oswego County since 2020.

Why is this important? We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. That’s why we’re also boosting network reliability and capacity as we expand our network. This helps Oswego County residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play. And it’s giving first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.

These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.

Committed to our Networks: From 2018 to 2020, we invested nearly $1.6 billion in our New York wireless and wired networks. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.

What is FirstNet? FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement save lives and protect communities.

What people are saying:

“At AT&T, we’re continuing to invest in our wireless network to make connections easier for residents, visitors, businesses and first responders,” said Amy Kramer, New York President, AT&T.

Where can I find more information? Go to http://newyork.att.com/ to learn more about how AT&T is supporting New York. For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

