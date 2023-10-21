Beat Breast Cancer Year-Round with Best Practices

OSWEGO COUNTY– The Oswego County Health Department recognizes October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and reminds residents to follow best practices for early detection.

Breast cancer affects one in eight women in the United States every year, according to the Breast Cancer Organization. Although it is rare, breast cancer can also develop in men. About 1 in every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the U.S. is found in a man, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Part of the battle with breast cancer is creating a call-to-action for breast cancer awareness that continues after October.

“There can be a stigma that comes with a cancer diagnosis,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Our goal is to normalize a year-round conversation about how to find breast cancer and the best practices for preventing it.”

According to the CDC, many risk factors across the lifespan can influence the chance of developing breast cancer. While not all risk can be eliminated, there are many things that can be done to reduce the risk: maintain a healthy weight, be physically active, limit alcohol consumption, breastfeed your children if possible and talk to your healthcare provider about risks related to hormone replacement therapy and family history.

Recurring screening tests for breast, cervical, colorectal and other types of cancers is the best method to find cancer for early treatment. The earlier cancer is found, the more successful treatment will be.

“No one knows your body or your health better than you do,” said Dunsmoor. “Consistent screening and communication with your healthcare provider will help you detect cancer before it can spread.”

The North Country Cancer Services Program (NCCSP) through Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) provides uninsured men and women aged 40 to 64 with breast cancer, cervical cancer and colorectal cancer screenings. NCCSP also helps eligible clients enroll in the Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program, which provides full coverage of treatment services.

NCCSP serves residents living in Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The Oswego County Health Department offers the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP) for Oswego County residents. CDSMP is a free, interactive workshop led by a trainer and peers. The program is a six-week series, with each session lasting approximately two and a half hours. Participants will learn daily skills to manage ongoing health conditions to live a healthy and more fulfilling lifestyle.

For more information about the North Country Cancer Services Program, call 855-592-0830 or visit https://www.oco.org/services/cancer-services/.

For more information about the Oswego County Health Department and its programs, call 315-349-3545 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/. To learn more about upcoming CDSMP workshops, call Sonia Robinson at 315-349-3573.

