Beauti & The Beard Salon Joins Fight Against Breast Cancer

MEXICO, NY – Beauti & the Beard Salon in Mexico, New York, has partnered with Oswego County Opportunities’ Cancer Services Program to raise awareness of breast cancer and support the agency’s efforts to reduce breast cancer rates in Oswego, Lewis, Jefferson and St Lawrence Counties.

In recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cancer Services Program launched a campaign to recruit hair salons to assist them in raising awareness of breast cancer in throughout the North Country.

“There are many things we’ve had to put off because of COVID-19 but getting screened for breast cancer doesn’t have to be one of them,” said OCO Cancer Services Program Manager Carolyn Handville. “I’m pleased that these salons are working with us on spreading the word on how important it is to have regular breast exams.”

Throughout the month of October Beauti & the Beard will be providing its customers with information on breast cancer along with some free gifts including nail kits, shower cards and pocket size health calendars all displaying how to access free breast cancer screenings through the Cancer Services Program of the North Country.

“We have had an excellent response from the salons we partnered with and their customers,” Handville said. “While October is officially Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s important to remember that the fight against breast cancer never ends. Our message of the importance of regular breast exams and other cancer screenings is reaching more women than ever and we want that trend to continue. I commend the salons who have partnered with us for making that possible. Early detection is the best prevention. No one should delay their annual cancer screenings due to a lack of health insurance coverage.”

Adminstered by OCO, the Cancer Services Program of the North Country provides free cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, pap/pelvic exams and colorectal cancer screenings to community members who are both uninsured and between 40 and 64 years of age. For more information on the Cancer Services Program contact Carolyn Handville at 315-592-0830, visit www.oco.org or follow the program on https://www.facebook.com/oco.free.cancer.screenings

Did you know that OCO is celebrating its 55th Anniversary? Fifty Five years ago, OCO was officially incorporated as the county’s “Economic Opportunity” agency (now referred to as Community Action Agency). The agency was “born” as a result of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and while the words have changed slightly over time, OCO’s mission has stayed true to empowering people, supporting the community and changing lives…particularly for those who lack resources to thrive.

