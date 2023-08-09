Boating Advisory For Onondaga County Waterways Including NYS Canal System  

CNY – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a Boating Advisory due to hazardous waters due to recent heavy rainfall and flood conditions. The Sheriff’s Office is urging boaters to use caution while everything is being assessed. There are very strong currents, lots of debris and water levels are still rising.

Boaters who do go out on the water should utilize extreme caution and are urged to report hazards to 9-1-1. There are numerous hazards which are now hidden by the high water. With warm weather forecast later this week/end people recreating near or on the water should utilize extreme caution due to strong currents. The Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone the importance of wearing your PFD when you are near or on the water.

In addition to the advisory, the Sheriff’s Office is reminding boaters that they are civilly and criminally responsible for their wake and any damage they cause. The water levels are high, and any wake could significantly damage property. We ask that you please slow down and be respectful.

A link to the updated advisories/closures can be found here:

https://www.canals.ny.gov/wwwapps/tas/notices/ The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Navigation Unit will continue to assess the conditions on the waterways and will update any changes to the advisory.

