OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department recognizes June as Men’s Health Awareness Month. The campaign is aimed at increasing awareness of male health issues and encouraging men to take care of their bodies and minds.

“There is a social stigma when it comes to talking about men’s mental and physical health,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “We’re here to encourage men to take control of their health through preventive health care practices.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, men generally die earlier, become ill at a younger age and develop more chronic illnesses than women. Despite these health concerns, men are also up to 50% less likely to seek medical attention than women.

There are many things that men can do to help improve their health, such as having routine check-ups, screening exams and immunizations. Maintaining good health behaviors like a nutritious diet and regular exercise can help reduce the risk of illness as well. Other important factors include reducing stress, avoiding tobacco use, drinking alcohol in moderation (no more than two drinks a day) and finding healthy activities that bring them joy.

“We offer a variety of free workshops that are open to the public to provide more education about these health topics,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “These classes offer people a chance to have a discussion about their health concerns with trained staff and peers.”

The classes include Chronic Disease Self-Management, Diabetes Self-Management, Prevent T2, Stepping On and Talk Saves Lives: Suicide Prevention.

Chronic Disease Self-Management and Diabetes Self-Management are interactive, peer-led workshops. Each class has six sessions that are two-and-a-half hours long. Both are designed to give people self-confidence in their ability to control their symptoms. Participants will learn skills and be given tools to help manage ongoing health conditions.

Prevent T2 is an evidence-based lifestyle program designed for those at risk for pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes. Prevent T2 is a part of the National Diabetes Program. A trained lifestyle coach holds one-hour sessions, once-a-week for six months to help individuals set and achieve goals.

To learn more about Chronic Disease Self-Management, Diabetes Self-Management or Prevent T2, call Sonia Robinson at 315-349-3573 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/calendar.php for upcoming events.

Stepping On is an evidence-based workshop that teaches fall prevention exercises and strategies. Weekly classes are two hours each over the course of seven weeks. Throughout this time, peer leaders and other health professionals, like physical therapists, eye doctors and pharmacists, are brought in to supplement workshop training with relevant information. Stepping On has been proven to reduce falls by 31% and is ideal for seniors aged 55 or older to attend.

For more information about Stepping On, including registration for an upcoming workshop, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-8697.

Talk Saves Lives: Suicide Prevention is a one-hour presentation that details statistics about suicide and suicide prevention strategies. Talk Saves Lives emphasizes the importance of open and honest conversation. Tailored modules are available, including presentations for teens and young adults, parents, teachers, seniors and caregivers, members of the LGBTQ+ community, corrections officers/professionals and firearm owners.

To learn more about Talk Saves Lives: Suicide Prevention, contact Matthew Goodsell at 315-349-3574 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/calendar.php for upcoming events.

The Oswego County Health Department also hosts a weekly immunization clinic from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

“It’s important to remind the men in our lives to stay up to date with the immunizations that may protect them in their work and family lives,” said Oldenburg. “For example, a vaccine like Tdap not only protects him from a tetanus infection through cuts or wounds he might get working around the house or yard, to diphtheria and pertussis, or whooping cough, which is important if welcoming a new child or grandbaby into the family. Give the health department or your health care provider a call to learn more about the immunizations you or your loved ones may need.”

Tuesday clinic appointments are required and can now be made online by visiting https://health.oswegocounty.com or by calling 315-349-3547.

For more information about the Oswego County Health Department, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com or call 315-349-3587.

