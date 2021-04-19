Call For Entries For Edward Jones “Sunday Artists” Show, Competition

PULASKI, NY –The deadline to submit art for the Edward Jones “Sunday Artists” Show & Competition is quickly approaching and the Salmon River Fine Arts Center is calling for entries.

Any non-professional artist (anyone not earning a living from their art) may enter up to four pieces and any media is accepted. Artwork must be received by Saturday, May 8.

This year’s exhibit, which runs May 16 through June 9, will be hung in the gallery of the Art Center, as well as displayed online. Cash prizes will be awarded for exemplary artwork based on visual impact, originality, overall design and craftsmanship.

There is a $5 member ($10 non-member) entry fee for each submission. See the prospectus and guidelines on the website: salmonriverfineartscenter.com for more details.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is pleased to announce that Edward Jones is the title sponsor for this year’s Sunday Artists Show. The Art Center is grateful to Kathryn Connell, the local financial advisor of Edward Jones in Pulaski, NY for her commitment to investing in the local community.

In addition to her sponsorship of the arts and to this show, Connell is dedicated to working with individuals in the community to help plan their financial futures.

“I look forward to supporting the art,” Connell said. “The art center is a gem in our community.”

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a volunteer ran, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community.

For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, or to participate in this or other community art programs, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email [email protected]

