OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board is pleased to announce a free car seat check event on Saturday, April 24 at the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department, 640 Co. Rte. 20, Oswego.

From 1 to 4 p.m., certified car seat technicians will check child car seats for proper use and installation.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, appointments are required, and all participants must wear a face covering during their appointment. Car seat checks usually take between 30 and 45 minutes. To schedule a time, call 315-343-2344 ext. 22.

“This is going to be a great event, free to the entire Oswego County community,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Education Coordinator Kyle Boeckmann. “Approximately 90% of all car seats are installed incorrectly according to polling. Our mission with this event is to ensure car seats are used properly for the safety of all children. We will perform safety checks, answer caregiver questions, and offer support and education about the correct installation and use of car seats to all attendees.”

He added, “We would also like to thank Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department for working with us to host this event at their station.”

For more information about car seat safety checks, contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-343-2344 ext. 22 or [email protected]. This car seat check event is held by the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board through a grant from the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

