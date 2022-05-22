Celebrate National Trails Day On June 4

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition welcomes residents to come out and explore the Oswego River Pathfinder Trail on Saturday, June 4. The group is celebrating the 30th anniversary of National Trails Day from 10 a.m. to noon. People of all ages are encouraged to meet at the trailhead at Indian Point Landing, 446 NYS Rte. 481, Fulton, to walk, hike or cycle the trail.

The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition has been working to make local communities more “walkable” and identify ways to encourage use of existing trails.

“National Trails Day is an annual event organized by the American Hiking Society with the goal of connecting more people to trails and public lands,” OCO Program Specialist Virginia Bough said. “It takes place the first Saturday in June and involves thousands of people across the U.S.

“The Coalition chose this site because it is fairly new,” Bough continued. “It was constructed thanks to a City of Fulton/Environmental Protection Fund and was finally unveiled last fall. City officials have been working to make the Oswego River area more accessible to people and this park and trail are fine examples of their progress.”

The trail is just over a mile in length and runs from Indian Point Landing to Canal Park. There is a pier and a gazebo, as well as a mural, deck and small boat launch in the park area. Paved, with well-lit sidewalks, the trail is wheelchair accessible. Walking along the path people can stop to view various kiosks with information about Fulton, its history and habitats.

“Regular exercise improves our overall health and can improve our quality of lfe,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said. “National Trails Day is a perfect opportunity to encourage healthy behaviors and promote our county’s beautiful environment for outdoor activities.”

The Healthy Miles partnership includes Oswego County Opportunities (OCO), ARISE, Oswego County Health Department, Friends of Great Bear, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, Oswego County 4-H Program, Rice Creek Field Station and SUNY Oswego, Rural Health Network of Oswego County, and Cancer Services Program of the North Country.

“In addition, we would like to thank the City of Fulton for welcoming us to hold this event on this beautiful trail, and Stone Creek Golf Club for donating two 18-hole golf gift certificates,” Bough added. “Participants can enter the drawing for a chance to win one of these prizes.”

Coalition members will be at the event with information about their respective programs and some will have a limited number of giveaways to hand out as well.

The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning has developed an interactive online map which identifies about 200 miles of trails and walkable paths in Oswego County. The geocoded map is posted on the county tourism site at www.visitoswegocounty.com.

For more about National Trails Day in Oswego County, contact Bough at [email protected]. To learn more about American Hiking Society and its mission and programs, visit https://americanhiking.org/ or call 1-800-972-8608.

