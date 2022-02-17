Central Square Man Dead After Hitting Tree

WEST MONROE, NY – State Police in Hastings is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred on February 15, 2022, on County Route 37 in the town of West Monroe.

The investigation has revealed, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 2016 Ford Focus, operated by Tyler J. Mills, age 26 from Central Square, New York, was traveling south on County Route 37 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, and exited the west shoulder of the roadway and striking a tree.

Mills was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

