Child Advocacy Center Of Oswego County Hosts Multi-Disciplinary Team Enhancement Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – On Monday April 25, 2022, the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County hosted a training session geared toward enhancing the Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) of Oswego County that works together on cases involving child sexual abuse and physical abuse in our community.

The half-day training session, held at the Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront in Oswego, was conducted by Tony DeVincenzo, Training Specialist from the Northeast Regional Child Advocacy Center and John Kelly, the MDT Enhancement Coordinator for the New York State Children’s Alliance.

Partner agencies from throughout Oswego County attended the training and included such disciplines as law enforcement (New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Probation Office, and Oswego City Police), child protective services (Oswego County Department of Social Services), prosecution (Oswego County District Attorney’s Office), advocacy, and mental health professionals (Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County).

“With April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, it was vitally important and fitting, to bring all of our partnering agencies together in an effort to enhance our Multi-Disciplinary Team, provide a mechanism for collaboration, and continue our progress toward a more cohesive and effective team.” said CAC Executive Director, Tory L. DeCaire. “I am extremely proud of the work that is being done by this team of professionals, we are fortunate to have as many caring and dedicated partners working together for the children and families in our community.”

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a 501(C)3 non-profit agency that provides a safe, child-friendly site where members of the Multi-Disciplinary Team of Oswego County work together on cases of child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, while promoting the healing of victims and their families. The CAC also provides community outreach and education efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

To learn more about the services that the CAC provides or to find out how you can help, visit: www.oswegocac.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...