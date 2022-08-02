OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the return of its member appreciation picnic, which will be held at 2 Flags in Oswego on Sunday, October 2.

The picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. with a free credit union gift being made available to the first 200 members that purchase tickets.

Tickets for the event will be available at Compass FCU’s three main locations at 131 George St. in Oswego, 300 West First St. in Oswego and 208 North Second St. in Fulton. Adult member admission is $10, with non-member adult pricing set at $15. Youth members (17 & under) will be admitted for $5, with non-member youth admission set at $10.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 15 and must be purchased by Thursday, September 15.

The price of admission includes a catered food and beverage menu provided by 2 Flags as well as a chance at several door prizes. A host of family friendly games will be on hand to fill the afternoon, with music also being provided by Millennium Music of Oswego.

The staff and management of Compass Federal Credit Union are eager to host membership on October 2 and provide a fun and friendly atmosphere as a thank you for the loyal support of its membership.

2 Flags is located at 3744 County Route 4 in Oswego.

Keep up to date on news and information in regards to the member appreciation picnic by visiting www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

