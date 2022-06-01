Compass FCU Offers New Members Who Sign Up In June Chance To Win Free Tickets To Enchanted Forest Water Safari

OSWEGO – Become a member of Compass Federal Credit Union in the month of June and you could win a pair of tickets to Enchanted Forest Water Safari.

Those who become a member at Compass between June 1 and June 30 and open a checking account along with E-Statements, online banking, a debit card and enroll in the credit union’s Penny Pinchers program; could win a pair of tickets to the water theme park.

Two winners will be randomly selected in the month of July.

Located in Old Forge, NY, Enchanted Forest Water Safari is New York’s largest water theme park with over 50 rides and attractions. To learn more visit online at www.watersafri.com.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

